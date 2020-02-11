School board approves support staff union contract

After three years, the St. Marys Area School District and the St. Marys Education Support Professionals Association have agreed on a contract.

The SMASD Board of School Directors unanimously approved the 26-page contract during their Monday evening meeting.

The association represents about 68 full-time and regular, part-time support staff employees, including secretaries, aides, paraprofessionals, tutors, cafeteria monitors, van drivers and facilitators.

As stated in the document, the contract took effect on July 1, 2019, and continues through June 30, 2023.