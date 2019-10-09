School board approves various agenda items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors made quick work of their recent meeting agenda. Among those items were a tuition agreement, a school lunch agreement, field trip and use of facility requests.

Exoneration of the the City of St. Marys, Benezette, Fox and Jay townships tax collectors from the collection of real estate taxes were approved by the board in the amount of $533,245 for the 2018 tax year.

A tuition agreement was unanimously approved by the board between SMASD and New Story, a specialized school for students with exceptional needs based in DuBois. Two students from the district will be attending the school.