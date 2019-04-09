School board conducts monthly meeting

During Monday’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting a variety of board policies, business affairs, student activities, buildings and grounds requests, and personnel items were discussed and approved.

Special Education Department personnel Sara Schreiber and Mollie Anzinger offered a presentation about the status of the district’s special education efforts.

Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly superintendent’s report as well during the meeting.

In discussing the school district’s budget with Ginger Williams, business manager, Toth emphasized his frustration in that SMASD is annually underfunded by $7 million.

“Once again we’re getting the short end of the stick,” Toth said.

According to Toth, in 2018 SMASD received funding in the amount of $5,936/per student per year. In comparing that amount, socio-economic peer school districts in Brockway, Tyrone, Bellefonte, and Bald Eagle received $9,438/per student per year.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.