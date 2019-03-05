School board to consider bond restructuring

Repurposing of St. Marys Area School District bonds were presented by Superintendent Brian Toth during Tuesday evening’s Board of School Directors workshop.

“These options offer budget relief to provide tax relief to local taxpayers because, as you know, it’s not coming from Harrisburg,” Toth said.

Several options were presented by Ginger Williams, business manager.

They include using between $2-$3 million in capital reserve to pay toward the bonds, therefore extending the district’s debt service from 2030-2034, depending on the option.

This, in turn, would provide budgetary relief for the district ranging from $800,000-$1.1 million annually, again depending on the option the school board approves. The district could then utilize that money for various purposes.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.