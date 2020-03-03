School board considers new meeting management application

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors were presented with information about AgendaManager, a web based meeting management application, during their Monday evening monthly workshop.

AgendaManager may used anywhere with internet access allowing users to specify when a meeting agenda can display to the public and easily identify groups and members to view private agendas. As a meeting management solution the application helps streamline communication and collaboration. It was designed by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit of Harrisburg specifically for education. They have been using the system for nine years.

The cost of the program is $3,400/year with unlimited usage for the any meeting taking place within the school district. There is no limit on the number of users or groups. The board will vote on the item at their next meeting.