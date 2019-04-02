School board mulling over financial items

Two financial presentations were part of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors Monday evening workshop.

Representatives Jamie Doyle and Melissa Hughes of PFM Financial Advisors LLC (Public Financial Management, Inc.) of Harrisburg were on hand to discuss options for the district as they look to restructure or retire their bonds.

The company consists of a group of independent financial advisors. Doyle explained there are three ways to sell the bonds depending on the district’s financial circumstance and their particular choice of options.

“Our goal is to find a financial plan that best meets the school district’s needs,” Doyle said.

At a previous meeting, SMASD Business Manager Ginger Williams explained various options available to the district.

