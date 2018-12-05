School board names student representative

The number of individuals seated at the table at the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors’ meetings increased by one on Tuesday evening when Baird Bankovic was officially named the student representative to the board. A junior, Bankovic is both the junior class president and president of student government.

St. Marys Area High School Superintendent Dr. Brian Toth explained that during the board’s previous meeting, they discussed having a student representative.

“I did approach the student government about who that rep might be, thinking that student government would be the best place to go,” Toth said.

Since Bankovic was elected president of student government, he was chosen to hold the position.

Prior to joining board members at the table, Bankovic was given the opportunity to briefly address them, and he expressed his gratitude at being given the opportunity to be a part of the board.

“It’s a pretty big honor. I look forward to working with you,” Bankovic said to the board.

As a student representative, Bankovic will not have an official vote, nor will he attend executive sessions.

