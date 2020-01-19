School board presents preliminary budget

The St. Marys Area School District’s 2020-2021 preliminary general fund budget was discussed at the recent SMASD Board of School Directors meeting.

Business Manager Ginger Williams presented the budget total as $30,001,404. Superintendent Brian Toth noted the budget is not final as changes may still be made to it.

The board approved the proposed version of the preliminary budget in order to request a referendum exception about the Act 1 Index from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).