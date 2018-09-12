School board renews superintendent contract

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors unanimously approved to renew the contract for Superintendent Brian Toth for an additional five years.

The vote took place during the school board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.

“I am very thankful to the board of directors, teachers, staff and community of the St. Marys Area School District for the opportunity to continue to serve as Superintendent of Schools,” Toth said.

At the start of Toth’s contract in August 2019, his salary will be $158,397. Toth has agreed to freeze his salary for the entire five years of the new contract. Over these five years, the district will save about $101,000 in salary and employer costs.

Toth began working at the district five years ago at a starting salary of $140,000. Since then, he has received a pay increase each year.

“I understand school finance and freezing my salary is best for the district,” Toth said. “At this stage of my career, the strength of the district is more important than salary increases.”

The superintendent position is based on a 245-day employee. Among the benefits included in the position are life and disability insurance, 20 vacation days, three personal days, and cell phone reimbursement of $600 annually.

The board of directors will evaluate the superintendent’s performance on an annual basis.

Progressive changes for the schools which have occurred over the past four years include upgrading of all facilities, replacement of the technology infrastructure, implementation of personalized learning opportunities, the creation of STEM labs in all buildings, and curriculum being revised to further meet student needs.

Under Toth’s tenure, the district re-vamped the food service program, completed building improvements without increasing debt service payments and curtailed healthcare costs by joining a new consortium.

Toth began his career in 1983 as a math and computer teacher. He has served 16 years as a superintendent and 23 years in public school administration. Additionally, Toth serves on many local, statewide and national governing boards.