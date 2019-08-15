School board reviews use of Berwind Park

The usage of Berwind Park was among the many topics recently discussed by the

St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.

Students Activities Director Terry Straub provided information to the board outlining the cost breakdown as three different entities utilize the baseball field facility including St. Marys Area High School, Elk County Catholic High School, and the American Legion summer baseball program.

SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth said the board is simply questioning the cost since three different groups use it.

“To me, the costs are reasonable and very fair to all. We want to maintain great facilities for the student athletes,” Toth said.