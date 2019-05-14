School board, support staff differ on contract issues

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors unanimously approved a motion to authorize the administration to seek updated subcontracting proposals for support staff.

This comes after 16 months of negotiating with the St. Marys Education Support Professional Association about contract issues, mainly pertaining to wages and benefits.

The issue impacts 68 employees including secretaries, aides, paraprofessionals, tutors, cafeteria monitors, van drivers, and facilitators.

Superintendent Brian Toth offered a presentation about the school district’s stance on the issue during Monday evening’s school board meeting.

In attendance at the meeting was Lucy Harlow, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, along with various support staff personnel. Numerous support staff could be seen positioned around the high school Monday evening holding signs as they demonstrated peacefully.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.