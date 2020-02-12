School board tables transportation consulting agreement

A vote regarding a proposed transportation consulting agreement was tabled by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their recent meeting.

The agreement is between SMASD and ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and would cost the school district $5,900.

Included in the agreement is a transportation program review, needs assessment, contract compliance review/analysis, transportation routing review and maximization option.

“To throw $6,000 at a consulting firm to review our transportation policies, procedures and contracts, and I’m sure there are savings to be had in the contract, but $6,000 is a lot of money to do that,” said Louis Murray, school board member.