School board to vote on accounting firm to conduct audit

St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will vote tonight on hiring an accounting firm to conduct the school district’s annual audit.

During the school board’s recent workshop, Ginger Williams, business manager, presented three companies as potential options.

The bids were submitted from Maher Duessel of Butler at a cost of $23,500, McGill Power Bell of Erie at $28,500, and Zelkofske of Pittsburgh at $19,765.

“All three firms would work fabulously for us,” Williams said.