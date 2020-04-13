School board votes no on IU9 budget

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors were unanimous in sending a message to the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit regarding their contribution to the IU9’s operating budget.

“St. Marys is not getting treated well out of this. I will adamantly vote no on this,” said Robert Sorg, school board member.

During the school board’s recent regular meeting, held via teleconference, the board unanimously voted not to adopt the IU9’s 2020-21 General Operating Budget.

Total expenditures shown in the IU9’s budget for next year is $1,065,042. Of that $575,294 is contributed by 14 school districts throughout the region. St. Marys pays in the most of all the school districts at $132,531. The next highest income source is Bradford Area School District with $80,426. Other local school districts contributions include Ridgway paying in $34,526, Kane with $32,122, Cameron County with $30,646, and Johnsonburg paying in $22,005.