School board works on back-to-school matters

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors are preparing for the new 2018-19 school year by reviewing and approving a variety of back-to-school related items.

Student lunch prices will remain the same for the 2018-19 school year whereas adult lunch prices will increase by six cents to $3.60.

Meal prices for the school year are as follows: at the elementary level $1 for breakfast, $2 for lunch and $2.20 for a la carte; and at the middle school and high schools $1.25 for breakfast, $2.25 for lunch and $2.20 a la carte.

John Lovett, school police officer, was appointed the new school safety and security coordinator as required under Act 44. Lovett’s pay will not change with this new appointment, unless he acquires overtime hours in addition to his regular hourly rate.

Solicitor Rick Brown presented a brief legal update on pending court cases regarding transgender use of specific restroom/locker room facilities and teachers ability to opt out of joining a union if there is one established in their school district.

The board is planning a budget presentation for the September school board meeting.