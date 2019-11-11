School district and union approve fact finding report

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors along with the St. Marys Education Support Professionals Association recently both approved a fact finding report regarding ongoing negotiations between the two entities.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to accept the report with the SMASD school board voting affirmatively to accept the report as well. While the school board vote was unanimous, board member Bert Sorg noted while he voted in favor of the report he did so with reservations.

“The fact-finder report is a compromise. We are pleased that our members and the school board both have voted to approve it. The report will now become our first contract,” said Michele Burdick, president of the St. Marys Education Support Professionals Association-PSEA.