School District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are the awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, a new hire and a leave of absence.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to:

•John Azzato, volunteer renewal as an assistant junior high wrestling coach.

•Warren Beck, renewed as a second assistant junior varsity boys basketball coach at a rate of $1,990.

•John Benjamin, renewed as a boys basketball elementary coordinator at a rate of $1,764.

•Lena Gavazzi, renewed as seventh grade intramural boys basketball coach, at a rate of $348.

•Pat Herzing, renewed as a second assistant varsity wrestling coach, at a rate of $1,600.

•Kayla Hoohuli, renewed as a first assistant varsity girls basketball coach, at a rate of $1,890.

•Leona Hoohuli, renewed as a girls basketball varsity head coach, at a rate of $5,467.

•Dolores Jordan, renewed as Fox Township Elementary yearbook advisor, at a rate of $100 and Bennetts Valley Elementary yearbook advisor, at a rate of $100.

