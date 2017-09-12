School district looks to enhance CNA program

St. Marys Area School District is hoping to work with Penn Highlands Elk in enhancing its Clinical Nurses' Aide program.

Last year the certified nurses' aide (CNA) clinical director position was partially funded through a $17,000 grant from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation to assist with the establishment of the CNA program with the understanding the district would eventually take over the cost.

This year the district is paying the full amount of $25,000 for the position.

Last year 10 students competed the high school's inaugural CNA program. This year the number of participants has doubled in the program.

SMASD Assistant Superintendent Jim Wortman said he is hoping to have a discussion with Penn Highlands Elk President Bradley Chapman who he has contacted multiple times, but has yet to receive a response to the school district's inquiry.

Any assistance from PHE would be greatly appreciated Wortman said, suggesting they could perhaps provide TB tests, physicals and other medical tests for the students, all of which are major requirements by the Pa. Department of Education and the Pa. Department of Health.