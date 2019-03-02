School violence threat deemed not credible

St. Marys Area Middle School has been determined to be unsubstantiated after being investigated by the St. Marys Area School District and the City of St. Marys Police Department.

“On Thursday evening, rumors were spread on Facebook that somebody heard there was a threat of violence at the middle school,” stated Brian Toth, SMASD superintendent. “On Friday morning, the SMASD administration worked with the SMAPD and determined this threat was not credible.”

Information about the threat was posted on both the school district and City of St. Marys Police Dept.’s Facebook pages on Friday morning.

