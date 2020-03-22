Schools to remain closed through March 27

The St. Marys Area School District, in accordance with orders from Governor Wolf’s administration, plans to continue keeping schools closed through the week of March 23.

This information was disseminated Friday evening by SMASD through phone calls via the School Messenger system.

“Information from Harrisburg has been slow and not very specific,” the message stated.

The public is reminded that no one is to be in school or on school property, except for essential personnel.

If the closures continue SMASD is planning on how to meet the education needs of all of its students.

In the meantime various educational activities may be found on the school district’s website, at www.smasd.org, or on their Facebook page.