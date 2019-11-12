Searching for a hero? Look to a veteran

ST. MARYS – Often times when youth look for a hero in life they may turn to a musician, athlete, or politician, however they need only look into their community to find real life heroes, specifically military veterans.

This viewpoint was referenced by St. Marys Area High School Joe Schlimm during an address at the school’s annual Veterans Day Assembly.

“Today we take the time to appreciate veterans, respect them and admire them in everything they have done,” Schlimm said.

Over the last 10 years the school has hosted the Veterans Day Assembly in which students have been introduced to people Schlimm said he believes are local heroes.