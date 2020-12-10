Season openers postponed for ECC squads

The Elk County Catholic High School girls and boys basketball season openers, which were scheduled to be played on Friday, Dec. 11, have been cancelled. The start of the winter sports season is now on hold due to mitigation efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday and take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. As part of those mitigation efforts, all sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.