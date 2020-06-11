Second fundraiser to support local restaurants planned for Sunday

ST. MARYS - Local restaurant owners are at it again as they are teaming up to host a second fundraiser benefitting struggling eateries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The take-out event is taking place Sunday at Samick’s Garage drive-thru, located off of South Michael Road in St. Marys.

Those hosting the event are restaurant owners Ben Samick of Samick’s Garage, Dino Dinsmore of Dino’s Place, Lester, Dee Dee and Alyssa Calla’s of Calla’s Café, and Hog and Jessy Hoffman of the Wildwoods Bar and Grill.

Also assisting on-site will be Don Beimel of Don’s Pizza, Todd Fitzgerald of The Village Peddler and Robert Pearsall of the Marienstadt Public House.