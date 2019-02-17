Second volume of Elk County Murders released

It was a Sunday morning in April 1910 when Edwin Adams, a nine-year-old boy from Lamont, Highland Township, disappeared while out fishing with friends after the group reportedly encountered a strange man in the woods. Search parties would converge on the area but found no trace of the boy, and it was later learned that a second youngster went missing not far from there under similar circumstances on that same day.

The true story is one of 25 detailed in James T. Baumgratz’s newest book, “Elk County Murders & Mysterious Deaths: Volume II,” which was released on Thursday. Baumgratz titled the tale “Missing in Highland,” and described it as being the scariest one in the book.

“To me, it’s the scariest because it’s an unsolved disappearance,” Baumgratz said. “It was big back then in 1910. People still know about it today just because they were told about it through the years. They didn’t know the story. They just knew the boy was missing.”

