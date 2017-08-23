Self-care workshops offered during Inservice Day

A recent Inservice Day educated teachers about self-care as the start of the new school year falls upon Elk County.

A total of 200 teachers participated with 150 from St. Marys Area School District and 50 from Johnsonburg Area School District.

"This inservice was an intentional effort to help our staff with mindfulness and other forms of self-care like yoga, exercise, and healthy eating. The start of the school year seemed like an optimal time for this unique and powerful opportunity," said Jim Wortman, SMASD assistant superintendent. "Our hope and desire is for the teaching staff to practice and further develop their personal wellness activities and then to model and share them with their students."

Awaken Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization aiming to promote personal and community well-being through mindfulness programs and compassionate actions, offered a one-hour staff introduction to mindfulness and education with an emphasis on self-care.

Awaken staff provided five breakout sessions throughout the day, each 45 minutes in duration.

SMASD provided several options for an additional session offered by local health and wellness professionals.

Participants selected four of the eight sessions to attend as well as two general sessions.