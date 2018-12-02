Seneca Resources donates $5,000 to Friends of Twin Lakes ANF

Seneca Resources, has recently donated $5,000 to Friends of Twin Lakes ANF. This donation will be used for the much-needed refurbishing of the ADA walking path around Twin Lakes. Improvements will include replacement of the trail surface aggregate, repairing of the wooden rebar and moving of the ADA parking area. It is 3/4 of a mile around the lake.

Friends of Twin Lakes ANF was formed in March 2018 to help keep Twin Lakes Recreation Area open to the public. The group is dedicated to improving, beautifying, sustaining and preserving Twin Lakes Recreation Area in the Allegheny National Forest for current and future generations.

Friends of Twin Lakes ANF is very grateful for the donation to help support their efforts of reviving and sustaining the park. Anyone interested in making a donation can do so through the Elk County Community Foundation, 32 South St. Marys Street Suite 4, PO Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857. Please be sure to notate that the donation is for “Friends of Twin Lakes.”

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, explores natural gas and oil reserves in California, Kansas, and Appalachia. Additional information about Seneca and National Fuel Gas Company is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com or through the company’s investor information service at 1-800-334-2188.

The next public meeting of Friends of Twin Lakes ANF will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Jones Township Community Center. Please plan to attend and see how you can help make a difference.

If you have any questions about the article, do not hesitate to contact me.

As always, thank you so much for helping us keep the public informed with what is happening with Friends of Twin Lakes ANF.