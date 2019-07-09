Senior Center lounge gets a facelift thanks to lifestyle blogger

The Fox Township Senior Center in Kersey recently underwent a makeover courtesy of St. Marys native Michael Wurm, Jr..

Wurm, a lifestyle blogger, interior designer, and entrepreneur currently residing in Pittsburgh, took on the project as part of National Painting Week.

The project consisted of refreshing a multifunctional lounge room at the Center used for relaxing, light exercise, meetings, and more including a staging area for the Center’s massive sale of peanut butter and coconut eggs during the Easter season.

“My goal for this room was to bring in more life and fun,” Wurm stated. “I was both proud and delighted to help them update their space. The seniors now have a much more user-friendly and comfortable space to gather.”

A new mountain range mural will likely catch the eye of those visiting the room. Wurm noted many of the senior’s activities take place outdoors and he drew inspiration from the area’s geography in choosing to paint a mountain range silhouette in light and dark shades of blues and teals.

Wurm painted the entire room which included choosing a light gray paint color which he said gives the space a modern feel. A small window alcove was accented with a pop of teal to set it off from the rest of the room while tying it in with the new mountain range.

Prior to the makeover the room’s walls were painted an off-white color.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how the project came together. Even though I wasn’t able to see the space in person before selecting the colors, everything matched and coordinated well with the rest of the Senior Center. The revamped lounge fits in yet stands out in a beautiful way.