Senior Prom event slated for next weekend 

Elk County seniors will have their last dance thanks to the Elk County Fair Queens Court who is hosting a 2020 Senior Prom next weekend.

The event is being broken into two proms taking place at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey from 7-11 p.m. The Friday, June 26 dance is for Ridgway and Johnsonburg seniors while the Saturday, June 27 event is for St. Marys Area and Elk County Catholic seniors.

Elk County Fair Queen Kayla McMackin of Kersey, and current student at Clarion University, had the idea to offer a prom to local seniors as a way to give back to the Class of 2020 who all missed the opportunity to attend their individual school proms due to schools being shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elk County Fair Queen Coordinator, Jenna Ross, said organizers are looking for volunteers to help decorate for the Mardi Gras themed event on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. and for tear down on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The proms will take place in the second fair building.

Those interested in chaperoning can sign-up during decorating hours or may contact Ross at 814-335-5684.