Senior Snowball Dinner and Dance at Ridgmont Personal Care Home

Ridgmont is a charming and comfortable personal care community in Ridgway. Located on Montmorenci Road, residents enjoy the peaceful, wooded surroundings. With accommodations for 40 residents, Ridgmont is large enough to make a variety of new friends, yet still enjoy a close-knit, family atmosphere.

The Snowball Dinner and Dance are just one of the many activities Ridgmont puts on throughout the year that bring family, friends, and staff together to celebrate this little community. A Friday evening special dinner was served to the residents and their families, with a dance following immediately. All residents and staff were in attendance, as well as a number of family and caregivers of the residents. A Snowball King and Queen were crowned later in the evening.