Senior trip to Disney approved by school board

A small group of St. Marys Area High School Class of 2019 seniors were successful in obtaining permission from the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors for a class trip to Walt Disney World in May.

Seniors Isabella Ehrensberger, Jordan Huff, Zoe Ehrensberger, and Lindsey Meyer presented their proposal during a recent school board workshop. The school board approved the request during their Tuesday meeting, noting there must be no cost incurred by the district for the trip.

In addition, a permission/commitment form was approved by the school board solicitor. A portion of it states the requirements each student must fulfill in order to participate in the trip, such as being academically eligible.

“We want to make this a memory for all of us we can take with us for the rest of our lives,” Isabella said.

The trip would take place May 24-28, with students missing one day of school since the trip falls during the Memorial Day holiday. One teacher would chaperone 10 students.

The total cost for the trip is approximately $1,000/student includes lodging, meals, park tickets, bus transportation and flight. Students would depart from either Pittsburgh or Buffalo airports.

They are also attempting to include an educational component in the trip, which has yet to be determined.

The cost of the trip includes a four-day park pass to the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, accommodations at Disney’s Pop Century resort with four people assigned per room, three meals per day, and ground transportation from the Orlando airport to the resort.

The group described the trip as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, noting it is more affordable going to Disney World as a group through school than as an individual.

Teachers Michelle Jackson and Steve Bauer act as the senior class advisors. Jackson has assisted the group with obtaining information on trip packages, prices, and flight information, as well as helping to organize and oversee fundraisers.

