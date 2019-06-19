Seniors earn variety of scholarships

The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) awarded a total of $177,160 in scholarships to local high school seniors within Elk County.

Out of the 159 scholarships; 29 were awarded to seniors at Elk County Catholic; 37 went to St. Marys Area seniors; 39 were awarded to Johnsonburg Area seniors; and 27 went to Ridgway Area seniors.

There were 16 awards presented to students in McKean, Cameron, Clearfield, and Potter counties.

Eleven additional scholarships were awarded to students already enrolled at a post-secondary institution.