Sensory walkway helping set students on the right path

Students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School may find themselves starting their day with a hop, skip, and a jump as they pass over the school’s new sensory walkway.

The Nature Hop themed walkway consists of a colorful sequence of decals affixed to the floor creating a pathway.

The walkway is designed with letters and number decals as well as activity log decals showing body movement commands such as jump, stomp, touch your toes, hands up, clap, spin around, and touch your shoulders.