Serianni retires from U.S. Navy after 30 years

Recently Capt. Richard P. Serianni, a native of St. Marys, retired from the U.S. Navy after nearly 30 years of active duty service.

As an anesthesiologist, Dr. Serianni cared for hundreds of wounded at home, on ship, and on foreign soil. Selected as the Navy’s specialty leader, he was asked to care for the top leaders in each of the three branches of government; and was part of the initial critical care team response treating Pentagon victims on September 11, 2001.