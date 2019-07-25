Servicemen's Detail conducts ceremonial flag disposal ceremony

Tattered, torn and worn American flags which once were displayed at area homes and businesses were honorably disposed of Thursday evening by the St. Marys Servicemen's Detail who held their annual flag retirement ceremony.

Each year the group gathers at Straub Bear Run for the ceremony which provides the dignified disposal of unserviceable U.S. flags which are so soiled and faded as to be inappropriate for display.

Those seeking to discard American flags are encouraged to drop them off at the American Legion on Center Street in St. Marys in the red, white and blue mailbox box located in front of the building. The flags may also be given to a servicemen's detail member.

An estimated 500 flags filling seven large trash bags were disposed of this year.