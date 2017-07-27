Servicemen's Detail retires hundreds of flags

Flags ranged from a massive sized model to those displayed on residential flag poles that have become torn and tattered to small stick flags often handed out during events or found lining walkways.

As the sun set on Thursday evening members of the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail gathered for their annual flag retirement ceremony.

Straub Bear Run hosts the ceremony each year where the detail disposes of unserviceable U.S flags many of which are damaged, soiled and faded as to be inappropriate for display.

An estimated 300 flags filling eight large trash bags were disposed of this year, typical of the average amount collected by the detail.