Shade Tree hosts tree dedication ceremony

A new tree with special meaning honoring the life of the late Patricia ‘Pat’ Clyde was recently planted at Luhr Park in St. Marys.

On Wednesday family and friends of Pat’s gathered at the park on Chestnut Street to take part in the dedication of a memorial tree in her honor. The ceremony was hosted the the St. Marys Shade Tree Commission.

Gail Shturtz, Shade Tree vice-chairperson, welcomed all in attendance who observed the planting of red sunset maple tree and the placement of a memorial plaque which reads “In loving memory of Patricia (Pat) Clyde 1958 - 2016.”

The plaque also indicates the tree was donated by Cindy Taylor and planted in September 2020.

The tree is located along the Chestnut Street side of the park, situated along the walking track. David Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery planted the

The planting was originally slated to take place in the spring, however was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat passed away on Sept. 12, 2016 at the age of 58. She was co-owner of Clyde’s Quality Meats and Catering in St. Marys. According to her obituary she was survived by her husband Dave, four daughters, two sons, and 15 grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, was a member of the Moose, the CMF, the American Legion, was an avid reader, and an avid Penn State, Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins fan.