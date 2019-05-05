Shooting at Ridgway bar leaves 1 dead

A man is dead following a shooting at a Ridgway bar early Sunday morning.

According to a press release issued by Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred at Cully’s bar in Ridgway.

The victim, a 42-year-old caucasian male, was transported to Penn Highlands Elk, where he was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.

According to Muccio, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest.

