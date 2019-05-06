Shooting at Ridgway bar leaves 1 dead

A man is dead following a shooting at a Ridgway bar early Sunday morning.

According to a press release issued by Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred at Cully’s bar in Ridgway.

Muccio stated in her report that a “42-year-old caucasian male” was involved in the shooting and transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment. According to Muccio, “his injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.”

The cause of death, according to Muccio, was “multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest.”

No information was released related to the identities of either the victim or the shooter.

The investigation is continuing and additional information will be released following an autopsy scheduled to take place today.