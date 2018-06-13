Shriners Hospital Crusade taking place this weekend

Local members of the Jaffa Shrine will be conducting their Annual Shrine Hospital Crusade this Saturday and Sunday.

Best known for their colorful parades and distinctive red fezzes felt hats, the Shriners organization assists children with orthopedic or burn care, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip or cleft palate.

Shriners will be situated outside both entrances of Walmart in Fox Township and Save-A-Lot, located off Brusselles Street in St. Marys, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Area residents are encouraged to pick up a complementary copy of the hospital tabloid, to read about the work being done at the facilities and how to contact the Shrine about getting help for children.

Last year, money raised locally specifically benefited the two Pennsylvania locations of Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia and inside the Erie Ambulatory Surgery Center and Outpatient Speciality Care Center.

The Shrine of North America consists of nearly 400,000 members belonging to 191 Shrine Temples.

During the crusade, Jaffa Shriners from Blairsville to Lewistown and from the New York and Maryland state lines, will be participating in the event situated at shopping centers, malls, banks, grocery stores and department stores. They will be decked out in bright yellow tops and their trademark red hats.

Treatment at the 22 Shriners Hospitals, including 19 orthopedic and three burn facilities, are available to all children up to age 18 regardless of their race, religion, or relationship to a Shriner.