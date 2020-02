Sign language classes starting March 5

The ability to communicate is an essential part of life and one St. Marys woman has been aiding in this process by offering free sign language classes for the past 15 years.

Each spring Joan (Jody) Damerst offers a 10-week class open to people of all ages. The American sign language (ASL) classes begin March 5 and take place Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church on West Creek Road in St. Marys.

No experience is needed to participate in the class as its purpose is to provide an introductory into sign language.