Simbeck’s nature book due for August release

The latest book by St. Marys native Rob Simbeck is a collection of the noted author’s outdoor writing

set to be released on August 28.

“The Southern Wildlife Watcher: Notes of a Naturalist,” brings together 36 of Simbeck’s essays on creatures common to the Southeast—but, Simbeck says his friends in Pennsylvania should find a lot of common ground.

“I talk a lot in the book about growing up with the outdoors all around us,” he says. “I mention the crayfish we used to catch in the creek behind Wehler Road, the robins that were so common in our yards, gray squirrels and cottontail rabbits, among many others.”

Other chapters cover crows, red foxes, black rat snakes, bullfrogs, blue jays, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and monarch butterflies.

The book is a 168-page paperback with 36 full-color illustrations published by The University of South Carolina Press. “The Southern Wildlife Watcher” combines delightful storytelling with solid natural history. Simbeck covers habitat, diet, mating and reproduction, environmental challenges, and even folklore in outlining the lives of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects, and more.