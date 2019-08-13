Simulation event stresses challenges faced by low-income families

JOHNSONBURG - A unique poverty simulation experience was well received by the area as the event drew more than 100 participants on Tuesday at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.

The Community Action Poverty Simulation (CAPS) was designed to help people better understand what it may be like to live in a typical low-income family trying to survive from month to month.

At the event participants experienced the virtual realities of poverty during a simulation conducted by the Elk County Community Foundation, the Community Education Center and the Northern Tier Community Action.

Participants ranged from staff members of various human service agencies, school districts and local civic and community leaders.

“This program helps people understand the complexities and frustrations of living in poverty day to day,” said Kate Brock, Community Education Center executive director. “With a greater awareness of its impact, we can more effectively address the poverty issues in our community.”