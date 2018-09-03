The Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus seeks new members

The year 2018 marks the 54th anniversary of The Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus. The group was formed by Gloria V. Anderson and a core group of men from the Shiloh Presbyterian Church Choir. The “Dutchmen” average 12 performances per year singing for church benefits, nursing homes, civic and social functions. Members come from Emporium, Johnsonburg, Kersey, Ridgway, Bradford, Penfield and St. Marys.

In order to continue our legacy, The Singing Dutchmen of St. Marys are interested in acquiring additional male singers for the group. There is no requirement for music reading. There is no requirement for age. All that is asked are men who are enthusiastic about singing. If you sing in the shower or accompany a CD or radio, come and give us a try. There is no obligation on your part. The music we perform spans the spectrum of music from Broadway plays to the 50’s 60’s, and rock and roll, gospel, country, and folk songs. Our first rehearsal/picnic will be on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Edwin Schwer, recently retired band director for the St. Marys Area Middle School, has been directing the “Dutchmen” for 34 years and will continue during his retirement. Bob Kraus is the group’s talented accompanist.

The “Dutchmen” are proud to award two scholarships through the Elk County Community Foundation. The first is a music scholarship in memory of their founding director, Gloria V. Anderson. The award is presented to a high school senior from the four county area of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and McKean, planning to continue their education in Music Performance or Music Education.

Their second scholarship was established in memory of Mrs. Gladys Schultz, who was the group’s accompanist for over 40 years and retired in 2016, at the age of 94. In honor of her dedication to the group, community service, and her appreciation for education, this award is presented to a high school senior from Cameron County High School who plans to continue their education beyond high school.

The Dutchmen would like to welcome all interested men on Sunday, Sept. 9, to their opening picnic/rehearsal. Call Ed Schwer at 834-7733 for details. We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you to our organization.