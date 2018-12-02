Sinibaldi Christmas Concert set for Dec. 16

Following a one-year hiatus, area residents can once again look forward to the Sinibaldi Christmas Concert helping to put them in the holiday spirit. This year’s concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. at the St. Marys Area High School auditorium.

Anne (Sinibaldi) Herzing explained that last year the decision was made to not hold a holiday concert due to schedule conflicts.

“The Christmas season is a very busy time for families, especially in the schools,” Herzing said. “When making the decision to have a quality concert, we need to determine if there will be the instrumentation needed. Musicians that usually perform with us and people within the community voiced their interest in having a concert this year. We looked at the calendar, picked a concert date and put the word out.”

The theme for this year’s concert is “A Traditional Christmas,” and the performance is expected to last between an hour and 90 minutes.

