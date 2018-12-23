Sinibaldi Concert spreads holiday cheer

Just over a week ago, on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 16, area musicians gathered together at the St. Marys Area High School auditorium to spread holiday cheer by performing a number of traditional holiday songs as part of the Nicholas J. Sinibaldi Traditional Christmas Concert.

Anne (Sinibaldi) Herzing, daughter of the late Nicholas J. Sinibaldi, briefly addressed attendees during the concert and explained how the event came about.

“The tradition of the concert goes back to when my dad was a band director in Bradford and here in St. Marys, and every Christmas he liked to put on a concert for the community to get them to start to get into the Christmas spirit,” Herzing said.

She noted that her father would also collect donations during the concerts as a way of giving back to the community. That has continued, and this year all of the donations are being presented to the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service.

“We have tried to do all the first responders since we’ve been doing this concert,” Herzing said.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.