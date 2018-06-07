Sinnemahoning Snake Hunt this weekend

The Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association will be holding their annual Snake Hunt this weekend, with festivities getting underway on Friday, June 8, and continuing through Sunday. The hunt is once again being organized by the Keystone Reptile Club and will be held at the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club, which is located along state Route 120 in Sinnemahoning.

Anyone interested in participating in the hunt must possess a valid permit from the Pa. Fish Commission along with a Pa. fishing license.

Registration will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Prizes will be awarded both Saturday and Sunday.