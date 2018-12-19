Sip and Shop raises money for Guardian Angels Center

Chicken Hill Distillery recently hosted a Sip and Shop on Dec. 9. Local vendors came to sell their wares and there was a basket raffle with all proceeds going to Guardian Angels Center. Chicken Hill donated a portion of shine sales that day and the cost of vendors spots. Fun was had by all and pictured is Dan Meyer from Chicken Hill, and Shannon Beck, the Sip and Shop coordinator, are presenting a check for $700 to Elaine Mosier from the Guardian Angels. Also in photo is Sharon Stenta, employee of Chicken Hill, and Veronica Sterbank and Kathy McMahon from Guardian Angels, and Peggy Yanak, a vendor from event.

Donations to the event where made by: Schreiber’s Beauty Salon, First Chance, MJ’s Mini Mart, Don’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Pfoutz Beverage, Kneading Hands by Jackie, Tupperware by Amy Feuds, Rosie’s Hilltop Diner, Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, Tractor Supply, Calla’s Cafe; Copper Fox Winery, Shoe Sensation, Save-a-Lot Foods, Walmart, Casali’s Grille, Salon Beyond Basics, Get-Go, St Marys Stone, Mulch and More, Avon by Peggy Tabak, Kitchen Towels by Nona Morgan, Perfectly Posh by Linda Bressler, It’s Personal by Lisa, Pure Romance by Shannon Beck, Woodcrafts by the Kraus’s, Create by Sally Azzato, Hempworx by Stacey Kriss, Paparazzi by Marilyn Pusl, Rocky Ferris, Straub Brewery, Quail Hill Soap Co., Pet Grooming by Santanna Hickman, Russ Haynes, Rick’s Dough Boys, The Pour House, Pfaff’s Market, Vito’s, St Marys Beverage, Goetz’s Flowers. Community participation was greatly appreciated by Guardian Angels and Chicken Hill Distillery.