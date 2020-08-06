Site agreement, census among topics at meeting

FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their monthly meeting agenda on Wednesday evening.

The supervisors began the meeting by awarding its annual Fox Township/Advanced Disposal Greentree Landfill scholarships. Five Fox Twp. students each received a $1,000 scholarship including, Mitchell Newara, Matthew Krull, Katelynn Decker, Jenna Minard and Nathan Schneider.

The supervisors unanimously approved a site agreement as part of the Elk County Recycling Drop-Off Program.

Residents are reminded to complete their 2020 Census survey by Sept. 30. In-person visits at households that have not yet responded to the census have begun in Pennsylvania, but residents can still complete the on-line survey. It takes only a few minutes, however it affects the allocation of funding for the community’s public resources such as roads, schools, and hospitals as well as how communities plan for the future and their voice in government.