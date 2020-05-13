Sixth case of COVID-19 reported in Elk County

Elk County reported its sixth case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to six. County totals include both confirmed and probable cases. According to zip code data on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, the new case appears to be a probable case in the Ridgway zip code of 15853. In addition to showing “redacted” for the number of positive cases, which means it is between one and four, the zip code is now showing “redacted” for probable cases as well. There have also been 68 negative tests in the zip code.

Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health does not specify where an individual who is a confirmed or probable case is currently located. The number goes with their county of permanent residence. All zip codes with between one and four cases that are positive, negative, or probable have those numbers shown as “redacted.” Actual totals are only shown if there are five or more cases for a category. Additionally, the Department of Health is not tracking recovery data, so it is not available.