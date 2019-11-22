Sixth grade Lady Dutch recently wrapped up season

he sixth grade Lady Dutch basketball team recently completed their season as they hosted the 6th grade Lady Wolves of Kane. The Lady Dutch came away with a 24 to 14 victory.

In the first quarter, the Lady Dutch outscored the Lady Wolves 6 to 2.

In the second quarter, the Lady Dutch outscored the Lady Wolves 12 to 4 to take an 18 to 6 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, both teams scored four points each, with the Lady Dutch leading 22 to 10 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Dutch 4 to 2 to make the final score 24 to 14 Lady Dutch.

With this victory, the Lady Dutch were 14-0 on the season.

With this group of girls, in the past two seasons they have a record of 21-0.